English coronavirus death toll rises 403 to 4,897

Europe 6 April 2020 18:01 (UTC+04:00)
England’s hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 403 to 4,897, the National Health Service said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The health service said 15 of the 403 patients had no known underlying health conditions.

