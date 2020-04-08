UK fashion retailer ASOS raises 247 million pounds in placing

British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc said it had raised 247 million pounds ($304 million) via a placing, to help it shore up its finances in case of a prolonged business downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

ASOS, which said on Tuesday it was planning the equity raising, said on Wednesday it had placed 15.8 million new shares at a price of 15.60 pounds per share, equivalent to 18.8% of its ordinary share capital prior to the placing.