UK armed forces take control of ship in English Channel, seven people detained
British armed forces boarded and took control of a ship in the English Channel on Sunday and seven people were detained, the defence ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained,” the ministry said. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well.”
Police requested military assistance and a three-mile exclusion zone had been placed around the vessel, the Nave Andromeda, currently near the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England.
