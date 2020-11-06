France reports new record daily COVID-19 cases, at more than 58,000

French director of public health on Thursday reported 58,046 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a daily record for the second time in four days, versus 40,558 on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The figure was published shortly after Paris announced new restrictive measures on top of a second national lockdown enforced since last Friday.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 363 to 39,037, versus 385 on Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of 431.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,601,367.