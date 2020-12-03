Greece extends nationwide lockdown by a week, to Dec. 14
Greece extended by a week a nationwide lockdown it imposed in November to contain a surge in coronavirus cases, the country’s government spokesman said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The lockdown, the country’s second since the pandemic began, was extended to Dec. 14.
“The cases are declining but at a slower pace than expected,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.
