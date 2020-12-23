France to reopen border with England for COVID-clear travellers

Europe 23 December 2020 06:31 (UTC+04:00)
France to reopen border with England for COVID-clear travellers

France will reopen its borders to passengers from England on Wednesday, ending a blockade intended to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant, but which has held up thousands of lorries before Christmas, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Much of the world shut its borders to Britain after a significantly more transmissible mutated coronavirus variant was discovered spreading swiftly across southern England.

With queues of trucks snaking to the horizon in England and some supermarket shelves stripped just days before Christmas, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to get French President Emmanuel Macron to lift a ban on freight from Britain.

Late on Tuesday a deal was reached with Paris to allow French and other EU residents to return home, providing they have a negative COVID test that is less than 72 hours old.

Britain said it would begin handing out tests at multiple locations on Wednesday, but cautioned that the process would take time.

Earlier the European Commission advised that non-essential travel to and from Britain should be discouraged but said that people heading home should be allowed to do so, provided they undergo a COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days.

However, border controls are governed by national policy, so each EU country can have its own rules.

FOOD SUPPLY WORRIES
The United Kingdom’s effective COVID-19 quarantine came just nine days before it is due to part ways with the EU after a transition period - considered to be one of the biggest changes in post-World War Two British history.

Countries across Europe and beyond have suspended travel from Britain since the weekend. Germany imposed a ban on UK travellers from Tuesday that could remain in place until Jan. 6.

One exception was the United States, which does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers from Britain.

Cases of the new strain have also been detected in some other countries, including Denmark and Italy. Experts said the prevalence in Britain might be down to better detection.

Britain’s border crisis led to some panic-buying: shoppers stripped shelves in some supermarkets of turkey, toilet rolls, bread and vegetables.

While the government said there was enough food for Christmas, market leader Tesco and No. 2 player Sainsbury’s both said food supplies would be affected if the disruption continued. Tesco said it had imposed temporary buying limits on some essential products.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 23
Iran ready to participate in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian minister
Iran ready to participate in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian minister
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips
Loading Bars
Latest
National Bank of Georgia develops temporary supervisory plan to support lending to real economy Finance 07:10
France to reopen border with England for COVID-clear travellers Europe 06:31
Ukraine plans to vaccinate 20 mln people in 2021-2022 Europe 05:43
Users of old Android devices to be able to use internet for three more years ICT 05:01
Gunmen kill 7, abduct 4 in northern Nigeria Other News 04:28
Bus plunges into ravine, killing 12 in Bolivia Other News 03:55
Israeli PM pledges to win in upcoming elections Israel 03:19
5.1-magnitude quake hits 136 km NNW of Naze, Japan Other News 02:25
Apple share gain dwarfs GM after car rollout news Finance 01:38
India's crude oil, natural gas production falls amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 00:47
IMF projects moderate economic growth in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 December 23:59
Turkey reports over 32,000 daily virus cases Turkey 22 December 23:36
Retail stores in large Georgian cities open from December 24 to January 2 Business 22 December 22:57
Construction and overhaul of 14 health facilities began this year in Kyrgyzstan Construction 22 December 22:51
Iran, Pakistan's important regional partner: Minister Iran 22 December 22:48
Income and expenses of Unemployment Insurance Fund to grow in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 22 December 22:41
Azerbaijan arrests Armenian serviceman who tortured prisoners of first Karabakh war Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 December 22:39
WHO talks details on new strain of COVID-19 Society 22 December 22:35
Morocco hosts Israeli envoys, Kushner to hammer out new ties Other News 22 December 22:02
Gold reserve detected in northwestern Turkey worth around $6B Economy 22 December 21:42
EBRD to broaden financing for Georgia's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises Finance 22 December 21:11
Azerbaijani, Swedish FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 22 December 21:01
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters discusses strict quarantine regime Politics 22 December 20:59
Georgia kicks off construction of Zemo Imereti-Racha road Transport 22 December 20:38
Ratio of Azerbaijan's state budget deficit to GDP to decrease in 2021 Finance 22 December 20:33
Georgia talks export of fruits to neighboring countries Business 22 December 20:12
IFC, ADB to add to loan provided by EBRD for construction of solar photovoltaic plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 22 December 20:06
Azerbaijan names winner of tender announced by Baku Metro company Transport 22 December 20:01
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) Politics 22 December 19:57
Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription for military service Politics 22 December 19:57
Azerbaijan discloses amount of damage caused by Armenia by exporting its mineral water Economy 22 December 19:51
Silknet company introduces Gigabit LTE technology in Georgia ICT 22 December 19:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 23 Oil&Gas 22 December 19:30
Georgia talks its mineral reserves Business 22 December 19:25
Iran ready to participate in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian minister Oil&Gas 22 December 18:59
Azerbaijan envisages growth of dividends in state budget for 2021 through big bank Finance 22 December 18:38
Armenian opposition sets up tents on Republic Square, demanding Pashinyan's resignation Armenia 22 December 18:37
Tariffs reduced by Russian Railways to be applied to transportation of Uzbek fruits and vegetables Transport 22 December 18:30
IMF predicts significant economic growth and recovery in Georgia Business 22 December 18:22
Lower crude oil production in Azerbaijan positively impacting global oil prices Oil&Gas 22 December 18:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks country's 9M2020 portfolio investment balance Finance 22 December 18:12
Azerbaijan's programming, gaming industry expected to make new achievements ICT 22 December 18:12
Fiber-Optic, LTE to overtake copper-based internet lines in Azerbaijan ICT 22 December 17:58
EU credit to support modernization of seven major hospitals in Georgia Finance 22 December 17:49
Deputy FM of Turkmenistan holds talks with Leader of National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan Turkmenistan 22 December 17:39
Kyrgyzstan's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020 Business 22 December 17:33
Hundreds of Armenian activists began blocking governmental buildings Armenia 22 December 17:25
Azerbaijan's State Insurance Company compensates thousands of Karabakh War victims Finance 22 December 17:25
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zogalbulag village of Khojavend district (VIDEO) Politics 22 December 17:25
Kazakhstan accounts for major part of Eurasian Development Bank-supported projects Business 22 December 17:24
Police detain mayor of Kajaran city who demanded Armenian PM's resignation Armenia 22 December 17:23
Azerbaijan reveals projected expenditure for economic activity in 2021 Finance 22 December 17:22
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 22 December 17:22
Russia to supply vaccine against COVID-19 for labor migrants from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 December 17:21
Iran’s IMIDRO talks about investments Finance 22 December 17:04
Center to be set up in Kazakhstan to boost IMF capacity dev't in region Business 22 December 17:01
Georgia imports significant volume of wheat from US Business 22 December 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, 4,392 recoveries Society 22 December 16:54
Turkmenistan has large potential for natural gas reserves dev't - Global Gas Center Oil&Gas 22 December 16:53
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss preferential trade agreement Business 22 December 16:53
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economic Dev't, UNIDO sign declaration for co-op Uzbekistan 22 December 16:53
Georgia reports 3,064 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 22 December 16:52
Deputy Commander of Armenia's Internal Police Forces resigns Armenia 22 December 16:43
Airbus to be world's largest planemaker for second year Europe 22 December 16:43
Kazakh investors eye to launch new investment and trade projects in Georgia Business 22 December 16:30
Georgia postpones construction of road from Rustavi to border of Azerbaijan Transport 22 December 16:28
Tabriz-Sahand freeway opens in Iran Business 22 December 16:24
Iran increases exports via Kerman Province Business 22 December 16:23
Turkey, Russia to discuss service life of ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh - Turkish MoD Politics 22 December 16:21
Global Gas Centre looks for close co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 22 December 16:19
Sweden to continue to support efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Nagorno-Karabakh region - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 December 16:11
Kazakhstan boosts production of iron, gold ores year-on-year Business 22 December 16:03
Uzbekneftegaz to buy thermocouple set via tender Tenders 22 December 16:02
Uzbekneftegaz to buy spare parts for gas generator via tender Tenders 22 December 15:59
Iran's Oil Minister concludes official working visit to Russia Oil&Gas 22 December 15:58
Bulgaria to start receiving Azerbaijani gas from Dec.31 Oil&Gas 22 December 15:57
Short-term LNG contracts become more popular amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 22 December 15:46
Wrong storage of data frequently makes companies go bankrupt - ICT expert ICT 22 December 15:44
Bilateral Trade Mexico-Azerbaijan in January-October 2020 Society 22 December 15:41
Blockchain firm Ripple plans to fight approaching U.S. SEC lawsuit US 22 December 15:41
Monthly trading volume increases multifold at Kazakhstan's Astana International Exchange Business 22 December 15:40
Azerbaijan to create 'Government-cloud' national data center ICT 22 December 15:31
Georgia prioritizes digitalization of economy in post-pandemic period Business 22 December 15:28
Russia allows export of products from some Azerbaijani enterprises - Food Safety Agency Economy 22 December 15:27
Azerbaijan shares video footage from Balyand village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 22 December 15:26
Georgia reveals volume of imported electricity Oil&Gas 22 December 15:04
New highways, renovated internal roads to bring Georgia closer to EU Construction 22 December 15:00
Kazakh president ratifies loan agreement with ADB on support amid COVID-19 Kazakhstan 22 December 14:59
Kazakhstan starts production of 'Sputnik V' anti-coronavirus vaccine Kazakhstan 22 December 14:57
Russian Red Wings Airlines gets admission to Chelyabinsk-Baku flights Transport 22 December 14:53
Georgian agricultural products have great potential on EU export market Business 22 December 14:52
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier introduces easy way to replenish smart card balance ICT 22 December 14:45
Human trial phase of Iran's COVID-19 vaccine begins within days Society 22 December 14:41
Estonia eyes increasing butter export to Uzbekistan Business 22 December 14:41
Georgia sees increase in beer export Business 22 December 14:40
Uzbekistan, Russia agree to co-op in exploration of outer space ICT 22 December 14:38
Coronavirus mortality rate declines in Iran Society 22 December 14:38
President Aliyev’s brilliant leadership, wisdom ensured Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – Sobhani Politics 22 December 14:36
Bulk of trade turnover between Uzbekistan, Russia falls on metal products and textile Business 22 December 14:35
Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 900,000 Society 22 December 14:34
All news