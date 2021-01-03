On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“The only point I would make is that referendums, (in) my ... direct experience in this country, are not particularly jolly events,” Johnson told the BBC.
“They don’t have a, notably unifying force on the national mood, they should be only once in a generation.”