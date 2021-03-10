Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit
German sportswear maker Adidas AG predicted a strong rebound in sales in 2021, particularly in China, the rest of Asia and Latin America, although its operating profit will be trimmed by costs associated with divesting the Reebok brand, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Fourth-quarter sales rose a currency-neutral 1% to 5.548 billion euros, while operating profit slipped slightly to 225 million euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts for 5.47 billion and 202 million respectively.
