Czech government to reopen some schools, lift curfew next week
The Czech government has approved its first loosening of coronavirus curbs this year, including the re-opening of lower grades of elementary schools and selected shops, ministers said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The slight relaxation will coincide the end of 9 p.m. curfew and limits on movement between districts when a state of emergency expires on April 11 after more than six months.
The Czech Republic has been one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19, suffering three surges in infection rates since last September amid criticism the government repeatedly acted too late to curb the epidemic.
Latest
French lawyers prepare petition urging gov't to be more active in ensuring peace in the South Caucasus
Nepal, India to conduct joint study on construction activities being undertaken around Mahakali River