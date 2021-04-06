Czech government to reopen some schools, lift curfew next week

The Czech government has approved its first loosening of coronavirus curbs this year, including the re-opening of lower grades of elementary schools and selected shops, ministers said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The slight relaxation will coincide the end of 9 p.m. curfew and limits on movement between districts when a state of emergency expires on April 11 after more than six months.

The Czech Republic has been one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19, suffering three surges in infection rates since last September amid criticism the government repeatedly acted too late to curb the epidemic.