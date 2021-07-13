Germans returning to workplace as pandemic recedes

Slightly fewer employees in Germany worked from home in June than in the previous month, with their share falling by 2.6 percentage points to 28.4 percent, according to a survey published by the ifo Institute, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Since the end of June, German companies are no longer required to offer employees the possibility to work from home as the COVID-19 health measures have expired.

"As infection rates subside and vaccination rates increase, employees are returning to work on-site," commented Jean-Victor Alipour, an ifo Institute expert on working from home.

Recently, however, the number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany has been slightly rising again. On Monday, 324 new cases were registered, 112 more than one week ago, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the national disease control agency.

The German vaccination campaign has also slowed down. There were as few initial vaccinations in Germany on Sunday as there were last in February, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday via Twitter. However, this time there is enough vaccine for everyone, he stressed.

As of Sunday, more than 35.4 million people in Germany had been fully vaccinated, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 42.6 percent, the RKI said. More than 48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.