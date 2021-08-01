Britain reports 24,470 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Sunday
Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The government also said 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38,345,841 had received two doses.
Latest
Erdogan express his desire to revive tripartite mechanism Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan at level of leaders
Iran declares amount on loans issued by National Development Fund to water, economy, processing industry
Azerbaijani working groups of Interdepartmental Center in Hadrut discuss done, upcoming work in Karabakh (PHOTO)