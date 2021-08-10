Ireland includes Kazakhstan in mandatory hotel quarantine list

İreland has decided to include Kazakhstan in its mandatory hotel quarantine list due to the COVID-19 situation, the Department of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

People who are not fully vaccinated having been in or transited through Kazakhstan in the previous 14 days will have to be quarantined upon their arrival in Ireland for 14 days at government-designated hotels at their own cost.

The average cost for the 14-day quarantine is about 2,000 euros (2,350 U.S. dollars).

The decision will take effect at 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, said the department in a statement.

People who refuse to be quarantined or leave the designated hotels earlier than they should will face a fine or imprisonment, or both, according to relevant rules.

Mandatory hotel quarantine was first introduced in the country in late March of this year.

Altogether, 30 countries and regions were on the mandatory hotel quarantine list, including ten in Africa, ten in South America, seven in Asia, two in Europe and one in North America.