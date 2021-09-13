Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 mln
British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it agreed to sell its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings, the owner of 14 A330 refuelling jets, for 189 million pounds ($261 million), in its latest disposal aimed at reducing debt, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic.
Rolls said after the planned sale to Equitix Investment Management Limited, it would continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services, which operates the 14 refuelling and transport jets that are mainly used by Britain's Ministry of Defence.
AirTanker Holdings is a joint venture between Airbus, Babcock, and Thales.
