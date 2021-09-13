Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 mln

Europe 13 September 2021 14:21 (UTC+04:00)
Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 mln

British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it agreed to sell its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings, the owner of 14 A330 refuelling jets, for 189 million pounds ($261 million), in its latest disposal aimed at reducing debt, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Rolls said after the planned sale to Equitix Investment Management Limited, it would continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services, which operates the 14 refuelling and transport jets that are mainly used by Britain's Ministry of Defence.

AirTanker Holdings is a joint venture between Airbus, Babcock, and Thales.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
SUEZ Group forecasts revenues in Azerbaijan as of 2021 Oil&Gas 15:19
Turkish Bandırma Port shares data on number of recieved ships Turkey 15:15
Iran, Iraq agree on visa waiver, railway dev't and boosting bilateral trade Iran 15:13
Kazakhstan-based Tethys applying to start oil production at one more field Oil&Gas 15:11
Iraqi PM to discuss Shalamcheh-Basra railway project in Iran Transport 15:11
Georgia shares data on domestic tourism in 2Q2021 Tourism 15:08
Kazakhstan's Tethys generates commercial oil inflow in Jurassic zone Oil&Gas 15:08
Baku Metro expected to make changes to passenger transportation schedule Society 15:08
Geostat shares data on Georgian external merchandise trade Business 15:08
Kazakhstan sees slowdown in brand-new car sales Transport 15:05
Iran's private sector to operate longest ethylene pipeline in world Oil&Gas 14:56
Turkey increases carpet exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 14:54
Iran repairs several ships in Imam Khomeini port Transport 14:52
Large batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivers to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:52
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to repair railway equipment Tenders 14:49
Uzbekistan shares data on carpet exports to Azerbaijan Business 14:47
Azerbaijan records growth in GDP for 8M2021 Finance 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 13 Society 14:46
Iran authorizes IAEA's inspectors to replace camera storages Iran 14:46
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 14:45
Iran looking to attract foreign investments Finance 14:42
Azerbaijan continues construction of Barda-Aghdam highway following presidential order (PHOTO) Society 14:36
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army visits mausoleum of Ataturk in Ankara Politics 14:32
Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 mln Europe 14:21
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with military leadership of Turkey Politics 14:21
Azerbaijani FM, Turkish Deputy FM discuss co-op (PHOTO) Politics 14:19
Azerbaijan takes crucial steps to restore liberated territories - Azernews Politics 13:55
Azerbaijan names most popular search engine for August 2021 ICT 13:54
AAOIFI helps CIS promote Islamic banking Kazakhstan 13:53
Global Stats shares data on most popular internet browsers in Azerbaijan ICT 13:53
Kyrgyzstan purchases float glass at Turkmen commodity exchange Business 13:52
SOCAR’s Kulevi Oil Terminal loads first bitumen tanker Oil&Gas 13:47
India, Australia Call For "Broad-Based, Inclusive Goverment" In Afghanistan Other News 13:47
India, Australia share concerns on Afghanistan Other News 13:47
Iran continues selling electricity generation bonds on stock market Finance 13:46
Vaccination Is The Medicine To Boost Economy, Says Nirmala Sitharaman Other News 13:41
Iran eyes water right agreement with neighboring countries Iran 13:36
Iran to lift ban on car imports Transport 13:33
Iran's Economic Commision suggests offering crude oil, furnace oil and gas condensate via Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 13:24
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan Politics 13:24
Iran's capital market is open for investment - expert Business 13:18
Ranking of world crude oil producers – IEA’s view Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan's revenues from mobile communication services grow higher in 8M2021 ICT 13:09
Iran launches several industrial enterprises in Iran East Azerbaijan Province Business 13:03
Israel's Tnuva to help Emirates Food Industries expand dairy products Israel 12:48
Advisor to former head of Azerbaijani Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units retires Society 12:48
Samsung remains most popular smartphone in Azerbaijan ICT 12:48
Breeze Airways to buy 20 additional Airbus A220 planes US 12:44
Cargo transportation by water in Turkmenistan soars Transport 12:43
Russia to develop a system of rights protection in cross-border transactions Russia 12:38
Indian forex reserves rise $8.895 billion to record high of $642.45 billion Other News 12:26
Uzbek President to take part in SCO summit Business 12:25
PM Modi to attend SCO summit virtually on September 16 Other News 12:25
Georgia eyes to build new HPP Oil&Gas 12:25
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (Sept.6 through Sept.11) Finance 12:22
Farmers in Georgia's Kakheti expect rich harvest of pistachios Business 12:22
India identifies 75 potential products, markets to take exports to $750 bn by 2027 Other News 12:20
Azerbaijan sees annual decline in volume of issued credit letters Finance 12:14
Azerbaijani gymnasts to partake in European Championship in Italy (PHOTO) Society 12:12
Azerbaijan appoints acting head for Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Society 12:12
Georgia sees decrease in number of COVID-19 cases for Sept.13 Georgia 12:08
Azerbaijan simplifies access of local entrepreneurs to foreign markets Economy 12:08
Gas prices to continue upward trend by early 2022 Oil&Gas 12:07
Business Index drops in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:56
Azerbaijan records growth in retail trade turnover for 8M2021 Economy 11:56
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spares for pumps Tenders 11:55
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for supply of catalysts Tenders 11:54
Iran's ICOFC storing gas, preparing for winter Oil&Gas 11:52
Gas prices in Europe approach $730 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 11:49
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) Society 11:30
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’s oil transportation to Turkey down by over 8% Oil&Gas 11:23
Consumption of steel products in Iran down Business 11:06
Uzbekistan to launch exchange-traded funds Finance 11:03
New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to Sept 21 Other News 11:01
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:00
INPEX to issue green bonds worth $90.9 million Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan announces latest prices for rental apartments in Baku Economy 10:43
Iran discloses cost of COVID-19 vaccines imported to country Business 10:42
Azerbaijan can reach further improvements in sports thanks to strong leadership, dedicated team - Minister Gayibov Society 10:41
Consumer union in Turkmen region opens tender for greenhouse complex construction Tenders 10:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:32
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 12 Uzbekistan 10:27
Azerbaijan talks possibly testing Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:27
Public transport resumes in Georgian cities Transport 10:17
Azerbaijani-Turkish naval military exercises wrap up (PHOTO) Politics 10:13
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran increasing Transport 10:11
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:10
Iran sees increase in raw steel exports Business 10:09
Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre Europe 09:58
Turkey's value of electrical goods export to Kazakhstan slightly down Turkey 09:51
Iranian currency rates for September 13 Finance 09:49
Kyrgyzstan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:48
Oil rises for a second day as U.S. supply concerns dominate Oil&Gas 09:45
Turkey notes decrease in leather goods exports to Georgia Turkey 09:38
Turkish steel exports to Uzbekistan surges in value for 8M2021 Turkey 09:37
Turkey discloses number of ships docking at Antalya port for 8M2021 Turkey 09:37
Illegal cargo transport to Karabakh - reason to talk about Iran's insincerity, says MP Politics 09:36
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to open in Baku Business 09:35
BOTAS discloses volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran reveals volume of olives to be harvested in country Business 09:30
All news