Belgium reinforces measures to combat spike in COVID-19 infections

The Belgian authority on Wednesday announced new measures to curb the rise in new coronavirus cases, including mandatory mask wearing in all closed public places, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The virus is three times more contagious than the virus of last year," said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, following the announcement of the new measures.

"We put emphasis on prevention and protection, not closure," he said.

Wearing a face mask will be mandatory for everyone from the age of 10, except at school. This will apply in all closed public places such as public transport, shops, cinemas, and during outdoor events subject to the obligation.

Teleworking becomes compulsory in the private sector and in all public administrations, unless the nature of the function or the continuity of activities does not allow it.

The "Covid Safe Ticket Plus" (CST+), which combines the CST and the wearing of the mask will be required to enter restaurants, as well as for public and private events with over 50 people indoor and 100 people outside.