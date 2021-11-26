Czech president tests positive for COVID-19

Czech President Milos Zeman has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a short statement, the office said Zeman, who was hospitalized in early October, tested positive in the afternoon and was transported back to the Central Military Hospital in Prague from where he was discharged earlier in the day.

The work program of the president will "be suspended during the treatment of COVID-19," it said.