Two workers die in accident preparing Spanish stadium for cup game

Two workers have died at the La Solana football ground in the town of Marchamalo in central Spain after an accident as they were preparing the ground for a Copa del Rey knockout game next Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Marchamalo authorities reported that the two men were working on a temporary lighting tower, which had been set up in the 2,000 capacity stadium ahead of the Tuesday game between Marchamalo, who play in the fourth tier of the Spanish game, against second tier side Real Valladolid.

According to the Marchamalo town hall, the tower "collapsed suddenly, causing them to fall from a height of around 10 meters."

One of the workers died instantly, while the second died later in hospital.

The town will fly flags at half mast as a sign of mourning until Tuesday, while the match between Marchamalo and Valladolid will now be played at 16:00 local time (15:00 GMT) so that lighting will not now be required.