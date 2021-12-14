Germany rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11

Germany on Monday launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged between five and 11 years with pre-existing conditions based on the recommendation of the country's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This week, low-dose BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines will be distributed to pediatricians and vaccination centers for administration in all federal states, the Ministry of Health (BMG) said.

German pediatricians expect a high uptake of vaccination in the targeted age group. "This was already the case with the vaccination of adolescents," Thomas Fischbach, president of the Professional Association of Pediatricians and Adolescents (BVKJ), told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), the country's pediatricians have ordered around 800,000 vaccine doses for children for this week, which are to be delivered by Wednesday at the latest.