European regulator provides positive assessment of Sputnik V’s clinical trials

The specialists of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have provided a positive assessment with regards to the clinical trials procedure of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Denis Logunov, Deputy Research Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry that developed the jab, said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"This particular part of work on recognizing precisely the production standards, on recognizing how the clinical trials were conducted, the EMA has already visited with regards to this part, and we don’t have any critical remarks, we received a positive conclusion with regards to the clinical trials," he told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

According to the scientist, currently, the Gamaleya Center is at the stage of "harmonizing the vaccine’s production standards with the EMA." "And this is such a process, I really hope that in some near future, in a couple of months, we should complete it," he added.

The deputy director noted that the production standards in Europe, China, and Russia should be coordinated.