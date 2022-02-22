Bosch to invest additional 250 million euros in chip production capacity

Bosch is investing an additional 250 million euros ($282.50 million) in extending chip production facilities at its Reutlingen plant in Germany, the company said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Reutlingen site had previously been earmarked for 50 million euros of a total of 400 million that the supplier set aside last year for spending on chip production in 2022 across Reutlingen, Dresden and a testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.

The largest part of that budget was allocated to expanding its 1-billion-euro Dresden factory producing 300-millimeter wafers, which the group inaugurated in June.

The extra capacity at Reutlingen will come into force in 2025, Bosch said in a statement.