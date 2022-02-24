Ukraine reports casualties from Russian attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko informed about the first victims of Russian attacks on Ukraine, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

"During the airstrike on military camp No. 161 in Brovary, a building burned down and a four-storey house was partially damaged. The servicemen are conducting evacuation, the State Emergency Service and an ambulance are working,” Gerashchenko said.

“According to preliminary information, one person was killed, one injured and five more suffered. Besides, one person died in Mariupol, and six - in Podolsk, Odessa region,” he noted. “In the Konotop district, a car came under fire, as a result of which a woman with a child suffered. At 08.36 (GMT+2) a military unit No 0173 in the city of Podolsk was bombed, as a result of which six persons were killed, seven injured, and 19 missing.”

“At 08.38 in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of shelling, one person was killed, two were injured. In the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, three strikes were made on the trains of the 17th tank brigade, and a strike from a UAV on combat duty position No 4608 in Krasnopolye,” the ministry’s representative said adding that a bridge across the Ingulets river was also bombed.