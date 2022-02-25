Germany’s federal government reports that Ukrainian president is in Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

According to Germany’s federal government, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is still in Kyiv, Spokesman for Germany’s federal government Steffen Hebestreit said at a briefing, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“I think it would be naive to say that he is not in danger,” Hebestreit said. “This is a courageous man who, according to our data, is still in Kyiv.”

Touching on the topic of the possible granting of asylum to Zelenskyy in Germany, Hebestreit stressed that it does not worth speculating on this topic.

“This issue is not on agenda yet,” Hebestreit said.