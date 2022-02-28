President of Ukraine signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application for the accession of Ukraine to the EU, Zelenskyy wrote on the social media, Trend reports.
"I have signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible," he wrote.
According to the procedure, an application for EU membership should be sent to the Presidency of the EU Council, which is currently chaired by France.
