Anti-war coalition joined by countries which Russia didn't expect to - President Zelenskyy

The countries, which Moscow counted on a week ago, had already joined the Ukraine anti-war coalition, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video message posted on the Telegram channel of the Presidential Office, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"During this time, we have united the European Union (EU) at a new level, which is higher than formal and above than interstate. The EU countries have come together at the level of ordinary people. Millions of Europeans, from the Atlantic to the suburbs of Kharkiv, where fierce fighting continues, have stood together. When members of the European Parliament gave us a standing ovation yesterday, they applauded each of us, our struggle. It was an assessment of our efforts, our unification," the president said.

Therefore, the EU answers “yes” to Ukraine, Zelenskyy added, speaking about the matter of Ukraine getting accepted into the EU.

"We have launched a special accelerated accession procedure. Our diplomats and our friends unite the world for the sake of Ukraine and peace even more. Neutral Switzerland supported the EU sanctions against Russian oligarchs, officials, against the state itself and its companies. I would like to once again outline the word “neutral Switzerland”. So what are some other countries waiting for? Our anti-war coalition was joined by those countries on which Moscow counted only a week ago. This is an extraordinary result. Now no one should remain neutral,” Zelenskyy stated.