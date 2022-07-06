Two senior UK government ministers resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a huge blow on Tuesday when two of his top ministers announced their resignations, saying they could no longer work for a government mired in scandal, Trend reports citing CNN.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid both announced they were quitting in letters posted to Twitter within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening.

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," Sunak said in his resignation letter. "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

"In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different," Sunak added in the letter. "I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."

Javid wrote that "it has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience." Javid added that the vote of confidence in the prime minister last month "was a moment for humility, grip and new direction."

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership -- and you have therefore lost my confidence too," Javid wrote.