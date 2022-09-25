Spanish PM tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Sanchez confirmed the news in a Twitter post, saying "this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19," adding although he would not be able to assist a planned Socialist Party event close to Barcelona, he would "continue working, taking maximum precautions."

The news came just 24 hours before Spain begins its campaign to give a fourth dose of vaccine to people aged over 60, health workers and people living in residential care homes.