Poland asks Germany to send Patriot missile launchers to Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday he had asked Germany to send Patriot missile launchers offered to Poland to Ukraine, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“After further Russian missile attacks, I asked Germany to have the Patriot batteries offered to Poland transferred to Ukraine and deployed at its western border,” Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

“This will protect Ukraine from further deaths and blackouts and will increase security at our eastern border.”

On Monday Poland said it would propose deploying additional Patriot missile launchers near its border with Ukraine, following an offer from Germany.