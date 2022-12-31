Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China

Europe Materials 31 December 2022 02:39 (UTC +04:00)
The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving in Britain from China will require a negative COVID-19 test after a surge in infections in China, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Starting on Jan. 5, Chinese travellers will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than two days prior to departure, UK's Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

The move comes after doubts over the transparency of official data from Beijing raised concerns about a wave of infections.

Airlines will be required to check all passengers from China for tests, and passengers will not be allowed to board a flight without providing evidence of a negative test result, it added.

