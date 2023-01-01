EU chief visits Croatia to mark entry into eurozone, Schengen

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, visited Croatia on New Year's day to mark the country's entry into the eurozone and the border-free Schengen area, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Various activities were held at border crossings with Slovenia and Hungary on early Sunday morning to celebrate the historic moment.

"This is a day to celebrate. It is time for new beginnings. I believe that there is no other place in Europe where a new beginning and a new chapter can be better marked than the border of Slovenia and Croatia," said von der Leyen, along with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Slovenian President Natasa Musar, at the Bregana border crossing between Croatia and Slovenia.

Plenkovic said that Croatia would help strengthen both the eurozone and the Schengen area.