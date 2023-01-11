Greece’s last king, Constantine II, dies in Athens at age of 82

The last King of Greece, Constantine II, died in Athens on Tuesday after a stroke, the Newsbomb portal said, Trend reports citing TASS.

The 82-year-old former monarch suffered an acute stroke while at his house in Athens earlier this month. He was admitted to an intensive care unit at Athens’ private Hygeia Hospital in critical condition, and remained there for the past seven days.

Constantine II, born in Athens on June 2, 1940, ruled the country since 1964, until the Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973. He was the son of King Paul I of Greece and German aristocrat Princess Frederica of Hannover.