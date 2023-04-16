Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest

Thousands of Czechs demonstrated in Prague's central square on Sunday, calling on the government to quit as they protested over high inflation and energy prices, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Police did not give estimates of the size of the protest, named "Czechia against poverty".

The protest, like a similar demonstration in March, was organised by non-parliamentary political party PRO, which has criticised the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its handling of the energy crisis that has hit Europe.