France condemns Iranian attack on Israel - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. France condemns Iranian attack on Israel, said French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné, Trend reports.

"France condemns in the strongest terms the attack launched by Iran against Israel. By deciding on such an unprecedented action, Iran is taking a new step in its destabilizing actions and taking the risk of a military escalation," he wrote on his page on X.

He added that the France reaffirms its commitment to Israel's security and assures of the country’s solidarity.

Will be updated