New iPhones due in Israel next month

Industry sources believe that the basic iPhone Xs model with 64 GB of memory will cost NIS 4,850, the same as the X iPhone launched last year. The larger Xs Max basic model will probably cost NIS 5,300, while prices of the Xr model will start at NIS 3,700, Globes reports.

Prices for larger memory capacity will be higher, and the Apple devices have no port for adding memory. An ordinary Xs iPhone with 256 GB is expected to cost NIS 5,600, while a 512-GB model will cost the astronomical sum of NIS 6,550. An Xs Max will cost NIS 6,070 with 256 GB and NIS 7,000 with 512 GB.

The prices revealed yesterday at the event staged by Apple in Cupertino are similar to the launch prices for the preceding model in the series: an Xs iPhone will cost $1,000 with 64 GB, $1,150 with 256 GB, and $1,350 with 512 GB. The Xs Max will cost $1,100 with 64 GB, $1,250 with 256 GB, and $1,450 with 512 GB. The Xr iPhone will cost $750 with 64 GB, $800 with 128 GB, and $900 with 256 GB. Although these prices are lower than those in Israel, it should be kept in mind that various states in the US charge different purchase tax rates.

Israelis seeking to buy iPhones at US prices without importing them are likely to go to Eilat, which has already become the smartphone capital of Israel, with no VAT and, like the rest of Israel, no purchase tax. Prices there are therefore likely to be considerably lower than in the central region, with a larger price gap for the more expensive devices.

The countries and dates for launching the new devices were announced at Apple's event yesterday. Israel is not included in the first two groups of countries for launching on September 21 and September 28, but it is believed that launching in Israel will take place no more than a month after that - probably in mid-October. The Xr model will be launched in the US on October 26, a little later than the other models, so it is expected to reach Israel only in November.

