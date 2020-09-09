Israel's Bank Hapoalim expects to work with UAE banks once normalisation accord signed
Israel’s largest lender Bank Hapoalim expects to start working with banks in the United Arab Emirates once the two Middle East governments sign a normalisation agreement, its chief executive said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement brokered by the United States on Sept. 15 at a ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump.
