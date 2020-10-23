Israeli aircraft attack Gaza military sites in response to rockets firing

Israeli war aircraft early Friday attacked military sites that belong to the Islamic Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, security sources and eyewitnesses said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The security sources said the Israeli army war jets struck with missiles military sites and facilities that belong to al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the movement that rules the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to an Israeli army spokesman's statement, the airstrikes targeting the movement's weapon manufacturing sites and an underground military infrastructure were a response to rockets fired from Gaza at southern Israel on Thursday night.

No injuries or damage were reported from the rockets attack and no one claimed responsibility for it.