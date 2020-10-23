Israeli aircraft attack Gaza military sites in response to rockets firing
Israeli war aircraft early Friday attacked military sites that belong to the Islamic Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, security sources and eyewitnesses said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The security sources said the Israeli army war jets struck with missiles military sites and facilities that belong to al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the movement that rules the besieged Gaza Strip.
According to an Israeli army spokesman's statement, the airstrikes targeting the movement's weapon manufacturing sites and an underground military infrastructure were a response to rockets fired from Gaza at southern Israel on Thursday night.
No injuries or damage were reported from the rockets attack and no one claimed responsibility for it.
Latest
Armenians commit provocation during sanctioned protest action of Azerbaijani youth in Poland (PHOTO)
Situation when significant part of Azerbaijan's territory is lost can't last forever, Vladimir Putin
We already started to plan our future agricultural development with respect of liberation of territories - President Aliyev
Without normalization of relations with Turkey and with Azerbaijan Armenia has no future - President Aliyev
If Armenia makes constructive steps and liberate territories of course, we will open all communications - President of Azerbaijan
Popular Front Party, and Musavat Party going against national interests of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
International monitors, peace-keeping forces one of last issues, which had to be addressed - President Aliyev
If we are attacked, we must not only defend ourselves, but also launch a counter-attack - President Aliyev
Our refugees and internally displaced persons must return to all the occupied territories - President Aliyev
With this Armenian government unfortunately, prospects for peaceful settlement very remote - President Aliyev
With liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over Azerbaijani-Iranian state border ensured - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 4 villages of Jabrayil district - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani Army liberates 13 villages, Aghband settlement of Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president
Restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - undoubtedly legitimate process - Georgian expert
Yerevan's foreign policy only possible if Armenia accepts it needs to make peace with Azerbaijan - Svante Cornell
Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan
Azerbaijani artillerymen continue to make precise strikes at firing points of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia clarifying issue on prohibiting Azerbaijani citizens to use Pobeda Airlines' services