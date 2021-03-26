Israel reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 831,383 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 622 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total confirmed tally in the country to 831,383, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus reached 6,165 with seven new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 484 to 479, out of 690 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 814,505, with 1,739 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 10,713.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.21 million, or 56 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, increased from 0.55 to 0.59.

This is the first time of a daily increase in the R number since March 7 when the R number stood at 1.02.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast an epidemic is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.