Israel reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 831,383 in total

Israel 26 March 2021 21:29 (UTC+04:00)
Israel reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 831,383 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 622 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total confirmed tally in the country to 831,383, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus reached 6,165 with seven new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 484 to 479, out of 690 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 814,505, with 1,739 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 10,713.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.21 million, or 56 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, increased from 0.55 to 0.59.

This is the first time of a daily increase in the R number since March 7 when the R number stood at 1.02.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast an epidemic is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russian FM may meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts
Russian FM may meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
TV Program on rising antisemitism in Armenia broadcasted in US
TV Program on rising antisemitism in Armenia broadcasted in US
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UK records another 6,187 coronavirus cases, 70 deaths Europe 22:17
TAV Holding completes its airport modernization project in Georgia Transport 21:42
Israel reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 831,383 in total Israel 21:29
32 killed, 108 wounded as 2 trains collide in Egypt's Sohag (UPDATE) Arab World 20:55
Chinese FM arrives in Tehran Politics 20:20
AI-supported platform to significantly boost Turkey’s exports Turkey 20:17
Kyrgyzstan to supply coal to Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan 20:11
EU provides € 7.15 million to modernise water supply, sanitation systems in Khashuri Georgia 19:54
Azerbaijan face to face with double standards: COVAX does not fulfill its promise Politics 19:49
Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit Other News 19:42
UK study finds strong immune responses from one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot Europe 19:42
Russia records 9,167 new coronavirus cases Russia 18:52
Azerbaijan confirms 1,759 more COVID-19 cases, 511 recoveries Society 18:16
Azerbaijan’s trade balance with Germany remains positive thanks to strong energy export Oil&Gas 17:21
WHO must not turn blind eye to unfairness in vaccine distribution - Azerbaijani expert Politics 17:03
Double standards of COVAX towards Azerbaijan endanger people's lives - MP Politics 16:50
Anti-tank units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan hold special training (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:35
Azerbaijan’s export of plastic products almost doubles Business 15:50
M-commerce value remains low in Georgia Business 15:46
Sunflower oil producing plant to be built in East Kazakhstan Business 15:18
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 15:04
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 14:49
Azerbaijan's advanced port infrastructure could serve for co-op dev't with Germany Business 14:43
Happy that my first foreign visit after Covid hit will be to Bangladesh: PM Modi Other News 14:39
EOY India 2020 Awards | India emerges as epicentre of global growth and transformation, says Mukesh Ambani Other News 14:39
Forbes magazine publishes story on Azerbaijan’s victory in war with Armenia Politics 14:29
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia's unfounded claims about "cultural crimes" Politics 14:00
Azerbaijan discloses volume of pomegranates exported since early 2021 Business 13:52
Kazakhstan reports increase in manufacturing of passenger cars Business 13:48
Bank of England urges banks to keep the lending taps open Europe 13:34
Russian FM may meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts Politics 13:33
Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 13:17
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:44
Review of Georgia's exports to China Business 12:44
Numerous mines found and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 12:25
Kazakh AIFC, Russian IMEMO RAS to co-op in creating attractive investment env't Business 12:13
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender for overhaul of railroads Tenders 12:10
Kazakhstan's revenues from transporting cargo by air double Transport 12:10
Kazakh, Russian deputy PMs talk over issues of bilateral industrial co-op Kazakhstan 12:09
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Finance 12:07
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil bitumen exported since early 2021 Oil&Gas 11:57
Suez Canal blockade to delay 1 million tons of LNG delivery to Europe Oil&Gas 11:57
Kazakhstan, India trade down twofold, year-on-year Business 11:42
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Japan amid COVID-19 Business 11:41
SOCAR Turkey talks on Petkim’s plans to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 11:39
SOCAR Turkey eyes to use off-gas instead of naphtha Oil&Gas 11:20
Azerbaijan’s export of tomatoes down since early 2021 Business 11:17
Common people happy about Modi’s visit: Bangladesh foreign minister Other News 11:06
India's economy on path of gradual recovery: International Monetary Fund Other News 10:59
India, US Agree To Work Constructively To Resolve Key Bilateral Trade Issues Other News 10:48
Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue focusses on bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh Other News 10:48
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:48
PM Modi's Bangladesh visit signals next 50 years should be more about joint ventures, trade, investment: Indian envoy Other News 10:47
India’s infrastructure king: Adani sees world’s top wealth surge Other News 10:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Arish village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 10:45
Georgia sees increase in prices for petroleum products Oil&Gas 10:35
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 10:21
Portugal imports over 218M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:12
At least six dead in Mumbai hospital fire Other News 10:06
Georgia reveals volume of funds to be spent on innovation ecosystem dev't Business 09:40
Number of electric vehicles in Georgia may increase Oil&Gas 09:37
Significant number of Georgians register for seasonal employment program in Germany Business 09:30
Capacity of Georgian Batumi International Airport doubles Construction 09:16
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 09:13
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 retail trade turnover increases Uzbekistan 09:12
Azerbaijan expanding control capabilities for retails turnover Economy 09:11
Lufthansa to double flight frequency on Tbilisi-Munich-Tbilisi flights Transport 09:11
Ukrainian industrial company supplies casing pipes for Uzbekneftegaz for first time Oil&Gas 09:10
Uzbekistan’s number of real estate contracts concluded increases in Feb. 2021 Uzbekistan 09:10
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 car production drops by half Transport 09:09
South Korea's LG shareholders approve plan to spin off affiliates ICT 08:55
Uzbekistan’s gross external debt forecasted to reach USD 28.3 bln by year end Uzbekistan 08:18
$17 million invested in new terminal of Batumi airport, capable of serving 1.2 million passengers Georgia 08:16
20 economic projects come on stream in Aras Free Zone Economy 08:14
Turkey to receive 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses by May end - Health Minister Turkey 08:13
Uzbekneftegaz introduces automated control system at Gazli oil & gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 07:40
Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks Oil&Gas 07:02
Thiele family to remain major Lufthansa shareholders Business 06:13
Kazakhstan boosts production of various ores year-on-year Business 05:10
EU says on track for 70% of adults vaccinated in second quarter Europe 04:27
France widens restrictions to more regions as epidemic situation worsens Europe 03:45
Biden announces new goal of 200 mln vaccine doses in 100 days US 02:51
WHO still waits for full Sputnik V documentation for pre-qualification Russia 01:30
Turkey registers more than 28 731 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:47
Georgia to launch general registration for coronavirus jabs by mid-April Georgia 00:45
Belarus-Kazakhstan relations increasingly vibrant Kazakhstan 00:44
Iran to change oil export to Oman Sea terminals Oil&Gas 00:41
Dollar rate must be reduced by one third – Iranian economic expert Business 00:24
Armenia like occupying powers of WWII must assume responsibility - top official Politics 25 March 23:38
Trend News Agency, TASS agree on cooperation Society 25 March 22:53
Russia to resume international flights from 13 more cities Transport 25 March 21:52
Uzbekistan, Pakistan talk development of code-share agreements between airlines Transport 25 March 21:25
Turkey’s TIKA sends food aid to Rohingyas after huge camp fire Turkey 25 March 21:17
Pfizer vaccination to kick off on March 30 Georgia 25 March 21:13
Almaty region to impose lockdown this weekend Kazakhstan 25 March 21:11
7,506 infected, 97 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours Iran 25 March 21:07
Pakistani FM invites Hungarian companies to invest in CPEC's SEZs Economy 25 March 20:31
Azerbaijan increases volume of cargo shipment to Turkmenistan in 2020 Transport 25 March 19:18
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Jabrayil's Mahmudlu village (VIDEO) Society 25 March 19:13
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of UAE Politics 25 March 19:00
All news