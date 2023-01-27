International Holocaust Remembrance Day held in synagogue of European Jews in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Holocaust Remembrance Day was held in the synagogue of European Jews in Baku on January 26, Trend reports.

The memorial evening was held under the leadership of the Chief Rabbi of the Baku Religious Community of European Jews, Rabbi Schneor Segal.

The chairman of the Community of European Jews, the ambassador of the State of Israel to Azerbaijan, and the deputy chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations participated in the event.

The memorial evening was also attended by ambassadors and other employees of diplomatic missions from 13 countries and other international organizations.