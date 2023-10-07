Israel in state of war, PM Netanyahu says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Israel is in the state of war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his address to the nation, Trend reports.

"This is neither operation, nor a battle," he stressed.

He assured Israeli citizens that Hamas will be held accountable for the attack.

The head of government called on citizens to carry out the instructions of the army and relevant structures.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.