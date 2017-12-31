5,247 killed in Boko Haram militancy in Nigeria's Adamawa since 2013

31 December 2017 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

At least 5,247 Muslims have been killed in the Boko Haram insurgency across the northeastern Adamawa state of Nigeria over the past four years, a group says, Press TV reported.

The Adamawa State chapter of Muslim Council, which comprises several Islamic organizations, said in a report on Sunday that more than 5,100 Muslims were also injured across seven local government areas of the state since 2013.

The affected local governments are Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Hong and Gombi. The report said Madagali Local Government Area had the highest number of dead victims with 2,500 people while Hong had the least with 68.

The report, which was presented to the Adamawa governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Bindow also said over 12,700 properties, including houses, mosques, livestock and farm produce worth $220 million had been destroyed in the state.

The report also called for more support for victims and reconstruction of places of worship and schools. In addition, it recommends increasing security and financial support to local defense groups assisting the military in the fight against the Takfiri Boko Haram terrorist group.

Adamawa is one of the three states most affected by Boko Haram. The others are Borno and Yobe states.

Boko Haram has led an insurgency in Nigeria and neighboring countries that has left around 20,000 people dead. Hundreds of thousands have also been displaced in the violence.

The United Nations has warned that areas affected by Boko Haram face a humanitarian crisis.

