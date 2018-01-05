911 caller reports suicide bombers outside Trump Tower

5 January 2018 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

A 911 caller early Friday claimed suicide bombers were about to detonate bombs outside Trump Tower, an apparent prank call from a phone belonging to a man in Brooklyn, police sources said, DailyNews reported.

NYPD cops and Secret Service agents searched in and around the famed Midtown skyscraper where President Trump lived until after he was elected, and found nothing.

The 3 a.m. call was traced to a location in Bedford-Stuyvesant, sources said.

The phone number, which has been the source of numerous similar threats in the past, belongs to a man who lives about a mile away, in the same neighborhood.

The man hasn't been located and it wasn't clear if authorities suspect he made the call or believe someone else did.

