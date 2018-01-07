Japan PM Abe says he wants BOJ's Kuroda to keep up efforts on economy

7 January 2018 05:38 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday he wants Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to keep up efforts to reflate the economy, but added he was undecided on whether to reappoint Kuroda for another five-year term,, Reuters reported.

“Governor Kuroda has met my expectations with job availability at a 43-year high,” Abe said in a program by public broadcaster NHK.

“I want him to keep up his efforts. But I haven’t made up my mind” on who should be next BOJ governor when Kuroda’s current term ends in April next year.

