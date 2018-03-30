Toulouse Prosecutor’s Office refuses to investigate armed attack on Rahim Namazov

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Toulouse Prosecutor’s Office has refused to investigate an armed attack on Azerbaijani native Rahim Namazov, French media reported citing Prosecutor of Toulouse Pierre-Yves Couilleau.

He said the attacker had an accomplice who helped him escape in a car.

“A man of about 50 years old, accompanied by an accomplice, waited in a car parked nearby, and then shot several times at a car where Namazov was with his wife,” the prosecutor said. “After the shooting, the assailant disappeared, probably with the help of his accomplice.”

The prosecutor also noted that shortly before that, Namazov had appealed to the police because he was receiving death threats by phone from unknown persons.

Pierre-Yves Couilleau also said the prosecutor’s office in Toulouse refused from further investigation.

“At this stage, it is planned to conduct an investigation in several directions, but, considering that this incident is of organized nature, in consultation with the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office, the Toulouse prosecutor’s office has refused from further investigation in favor of the Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction,” the prosecutor said.

The incident occurred March 30 at around 9:00 (GMT +2) in the municipality of Colomiers not far from Toulouse.

“The man was badly injured in the back, his wife was shot in the head, and they were both taken to a hospital where the woman later died,” France3 TV channel reported citing own sources.

Rahim Namazov has lived in Toulouse since 2010.

