Toulouse Prosecutor’s Office refuses to investigate armed attack on Rahim Namazov

30 March 2018 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Toulouse Prosecutor’s Office has refused to investigate an armed attack on Azerbaijani native Rahim Namazov, French media reported citing Prosecutor of Toulouse Pierre-Yves Couilleau.

He said the attacker had an accomplice who helped him escape in a car.

“A man of about 50 years old, accompanied by an accomplice, waited in a car parked nearby, and then shot several times at a car where Namazov was with his wife,” the prosecutor said. “After the shooting, the assailant disappeared, probably with the help of his accomplice.”

The prosecutor also noted that shortly before that, Namazov had appealed to the police because he was receiving death threats by phone from unknown persons.

Pierre-Yves Couilleau also said the prosecutor’s office in Toulouse refused from further investigation.

“At this stage, it is planned to conduct an investigation in several directions, but, considering that this incident is of organized nature, in consultation with the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office, the Toulouse prosecutor’s office has refused from further investigation in favor of the Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction,” the prosecutor said.

The incident occurred March 30 at around 9:00 (GMT +2) in the municipality of Colomiers not far from Toulouse.

“The man was badly injured in the back, his wife was shot in the head, and they were both taken to a hospital where the woman later died,” France3 TV channel reported citing own sources.

Rahim Namazov has lived in Toulouse since 2010.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian bank eyes completion of litigation with Baku Executive Power
Economy news 21:12
Number of passenger flights between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Azerbaijan’s Baku to grow
Tourism 21:07
Azerbaijani company launching Pre 5G network
ICT 20:12
Foreign Ministry issues statement on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
Politics 20:04
More Azerbaijani citizens visit Turkey
Economy news 19:47
Azerbaijani NBCOs eye to get access to new funding source in 2019
Economy news 19:27
Azerbaijan to coordinate activity of business incubators (PHOTO)
Economy news 18:46
Azerbaijan’s CEC approves use of webcams in presidential election
Politics 17:56
Australian company to mull possibility of developing gold fields in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:42
Press Council: Rahim Namazov shot in France not familiar to Azerbaijan's media community
Society 17:24
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for April 2
Economy news 17:23
Azerbaijan’s CEC discloses number of observers for presidential election
Politics 17:17
Azerbaijan sees almost fivefold growth in volume of non-cash transactions
Economy news 17:12
Armenian separatism on sidelines of US Congress: Samtskhe-Javakheti on target
Commentary 17:05
Azerbaijan has shortage of DevOps specialists - Microsoft
ICT 16:54
Microsoft launches new education project in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:37
France lost objectivity on Syrian issue - Turkish FM
Europe 16:22
Fight against piracy strengthened in Azerbaijan's software market
ICT 15:57