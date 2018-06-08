Argentina clinches $50 billion IMF financing deal, to speed up cuts

8 June 2018 08:49 (UTC+04:00)

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday they reached an agreement for a three-year, $50 billion standby lending arrangement, which the government said it sought to provide a safety net and avoid the frequent crises of the country’s past, Reuters reported.

Argentina requested IMF assistance on May 8 after its peso currency weakened sharply in an investor exodus from emerging markets. As part of the deal, which is subject to IMF board approval, the government pledged to speed up plans to reduce the fiscal deficit even as authorities now foresee lower growth and higher inflation in the coming years.

The deal marks a turning point for Argentina, which for years shunned the IMF after a devastating 2001-2002 economic crisis that many Argentines blamed on IMF-imposed austerity measures. President Mauricio Macri’s turn to the lender has led to protests in the country.

“There is no magic, the IMF can help but Argentines need to resolve our own problems,” Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said at a news conference.

Dujovne said he expected the IMF’s board to approve the deal during a June 20 meeting. After that, he said he expects an immediate disbursement of 30 percent of the funding, or about $15 billion.

Argentina will seek to reduce its fiscal deficit to 1.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, down from 2.2 percent previously, Dujovne said. The deal calls for fiscal balance in 2020 and a fiscal surplus of 0.5 percent of GDP in 2020.

“This measure will ultimately lessen the government financing needs, put public debt on a downward trajectory, and as President Macri has stated, relieve a burden from Argentina’s back,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Greece optimistic for June debt relief deal
Europe 7 June 12:54
Argentina says in talks with China on forex swap extension
Other News 7 June 10:03
Argentina's envoy presents credentials to Turkmen parliament head
Turkmenistan 5 June 15:08
Argentina, Turkmenistan mull developing fruitful dialogue
Economy news 4 June 21:41
IMF: France is a leader of economic reform in Europe
Europe 4 June 17:32
Bahrain must reform state finances urgently, IMF official says
Arab World 31 May 08:18
IMF says Saudi reforms going well, urges government not to boost spending as oil rises
Arab World 23 May 09:50
Tajikistan's external debt significantly falls
Tajikistan 22 May 19:04
EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks
Europe 22 May 14:50
Argentina to begin talks with IMF to seek financial help
Other News 9 May 04:15
IMF warns of rising African debt despite faster economic growth
Other News 8 May 14:20
Russia, Argentina plan drafting bilateral anti-terrorism document - Russian diplomat
Russia 4 May 09:31
IMF expects growth of Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP
Economy news 2 May 19:54
Breakeven oil price for Azerbaijan revealed
Oil&Gas 2 May 19:21
IMF revises oil price outlook up
Oil&Gas 2 May 18:35
Azerbaijan's obligations to IMF increase slightly
Economy news 30 April 13:02
IMF moves economic forecast for Georgia up to 4.5% in 2018
Georgia 24 April 09:55
S. Korea, IMF discuss ways of revealing currency market intervention
Other News 20 April 04:18