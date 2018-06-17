Guatemala ends victim searches at volcano where 110 died

17 June 2018 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency said, Sputnik reported.

At least 110 people died and 197 are still missing after violent eruptions that began two weeks ago, according to disaster agency CONRED.

“The search efforts are permanently suspended in the towns San Miguel Los Lotes and El Rodeo in the Escuintla municipality... the zone is uninhabitable and high risk,” CONRED said in a statement on Sunday.

