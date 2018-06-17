34 killed in Nigeria suicide blasts

At least 34 people were killed and 18 others wounded following a twin explosion in Nigeria's northeastern town of Damboa, local officials said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The blasts were followed by another rocket-propelled grenade attack on people who gathered at the scene of the explosions to help the victims, a local government official said on condition of anonymity.

Damboa is a local government area in Borno, located 88 km to the capital city of Maiduguri.

The official said the twin blasts occurred as some residents of the town returned from a live screening of a football match between Nigeria and Croatia at the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

