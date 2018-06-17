34 killed in Nigeria suicide blasts

17 June 2018 23:47 (UTC+04:00)

At least 34 people were killed and 18 others wounded following a twin explosion in Nigeria's northeastern town of Damboa, local officials said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The blasts were followed by another rocket-propelled grenade attack on people who gathered at the scene of the explosions to help the victims, a local government official said on condition of anonymity.

Damboa is a local government area in Borno, located 88 km to the capital city of Maiduguri.

The official said the twin blasts occurred as some residents of the town returned from a live screening of a football match between Nigeria and Croatia at the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
World Cup: Croatia defeat Nigeria 2-0
World 17 June 04:59
SOCAR Trading extends export contract with NNPC
Oil&Gas 8 June 13:45
At least 180 prisoners at large in Nigeria after jail raid
Other News 5 June 08:49
Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers: army
Other News 30 May 21:33
Double blast leaves reportedly 9 dead, 28 injured in northwestern Syria
Arab World 13 May 07:13
Three killed in attack linked by security services to Iraq's election
Other News 12 May 23:44
Nigerian diplomat killed in Sudanese capital Khartoum
Other News 11 May 05:41
9 killed in fresh Nigeria attack: police
Other News 10 May 01:16
U.N. resumes refugee evacuations from Libya to Niger
Arab World 9 May 14:35
UN chief condemns violence in northwestern Nigeria
Other News 8 May 04:51
45 dead in attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria
Other News 6 May 22:24
Blast at mosque in eastern Afghanistan kills 13
Other News 6 May 15:42
Five dead in explosion in Gaza Strip
Other News 5 May 22:45
3 killed, 13 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan
Other News 3 May 21:42
Mosque blasts kill at least 27 in northeast Nigeria
Other News 1 May 23:35
Nigeria attacks: Mosque bomb blasts kill 24 in Mubi
Other News 1 May 20:18
Blasts, gunfire heard in Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses say
Other News 27 April 00:39
Sixteen people killed in Nigerian church attack: police
Other News 25 April 04:29