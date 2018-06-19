Air China plane makes emergency landing in Belarus

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Air China aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport in Minsk, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus said.

"The board landed safely at our airport at 17.20, the assistance of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus was not requested", the press service posted on Twitter.

The representative office of Air China in the national airport of Minsk told RIA Novosti that "an unforeseen situation occurred, the plane landed accidentally".

