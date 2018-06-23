Road accidents kill dozens in Bangladesh

At least 33 people were killed and scores of others injured in separate road accidents in Bangladesh on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Most of the ill-fated passengers were reportedly on their way back to cities and towns after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a fatal crash, at least 16 people were killed and 30 others injured in Gaibandha district, 268 km away from capital Dhaka early on Saturday.

The deadly crash happened as a night coach from Dhaka veered off the road and fell into a ditch after hitting a tree.

In another road accident in the early hours of Saturday in Rangpur district, some 304 km away from capital Dhaka, six people were killed as a sand-loaded truck rammed into a double-decker bus.

Eleven deaths were reported elsewhere in the country on the same day.

Apart from frequent accidents mainly caused by reckless driving as in previous years, run-down roads became a grave concern for the Eid holiday makers this year.

Millions of people, braving every conceivable discomfort on creaky and congested transport, went to their village homes to celebrate the largest religious festival.

