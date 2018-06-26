15 die as flood hits northern Vietnam

26 June 2018 08:22 (UTC+04:00)

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain over the weekend in Vietnam's northern mountainous provinces have killed 15 people, and left 11 others missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Specifically, three people in Ha Giang province were killed in house collapses, and 12 others in Lai Chau province died in landslides, house collapses or flash floods.

All the 11 people listed as missing by Tuesday morning were in Lai Chau, including seven in Sin Ho district.

The floods and landslides have also injured seven people in Lai Chau, destroyed 83 houses and damaged 1,470 others, damaged over 1,200 hectares of rice and other crops, killed 97 cattle and 5,400 fowls, swept away some bridges, and caused traffic congestions on many national and provincial roads.

Since the weekend, the flash floods and landslides in the seven northern provinces have caused property losses of some 141 billion Vietnamese dong (6.2 million U.S. dollars), said the committee.

In the first five months of this year, natural disasters in Vietnam killed 13 local people, injured 21 others, destroyed or damaged nearly 11,000 houses, damaged 6,100 hectares of rice and other crops, and killed 8,200 cattle and 3,500 poultry, leaving property losses of over 544 billion Vietnamese dong (nearly 24 million U.S. dollars), according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Flood, landslide fatalities increase to 7 in northern Vietnam
Other News 25 June 21:36
CIS states eye to expand integrated foreign exchange market through third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 June 14:54
Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 7, leave 12 missing
Other News 25 June 08:41
Azerbaijan, Vietnam agree on mutual investments in industrial parks (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 14:25
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 June 17:35
Azerbaijan to provide nanotechnologies for Vietnam's oil & gas industry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 June 14:25
Vietnam intends to increase trade with Azerbaijan
Economy news 20 June 17:55
Azerbaijan and Vietnam sign protocol of Intergovernmental Commission meeting
Economy news 20 June 14:32
Minister: Azerbaijan, Vietnam must fully use co-op potential
Economy news 20 June 13:48
EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks
Europe 22 May 14:50
Forestry to become large industry, needs innovations - Mirziyoyev
Economy news 21 May 11:28
Rosneft says South China Sea drilling is within Vietnam waters
Oil&Gas 17 May 13:00
Vietnam says eyeing formal antitrust probe into Uber-Grab deal
Other News 16 May 13:08
2 Vietnamese arrested for transporting 120 kg of heroin
Other News 13 May 05:19
Vietnam stock valuations seen as pricey after IPO binge
Other News 9 May 11:05
Azerbaijan, Vietnam note great potential for increasing trade turnover (PHOTO)
Politics 5 April 20:54
Turkmenistan, Vietnam mull prospects for trade and economic co-op
Economy news 3 April 15:11
U.S. delivers more patrol boats to Vietnam amid deepening security ties
US 29 March 17:25