Niger: Two soldiers killed in terrorist attack

1 July 2018 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

At least two Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorist group Boko Haram on Saturday night close to Niger's border with Nigeria, said security sources on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The attack, which occurred in the southwest department of N'Guigmi in the region of Diffa, also injured several solders and continued until Sunday at dawn, said the sources.

The attack in Niger came on the eve of a planned meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and the G5 Sahel leaders in Nouakchott, capital of Mauritania, on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) summit.

The leaders were expected to discuss the security situation in the region, including the operationalization of the G5-Sahel joint force.

For more than three years, several localities in the Diffa region, as well as Nigeria's border areas, have been repeatedly attacked by Boko Haram from its Nigerian positions, which have claimed hundreds of civilian and military casualties and rendered thousands internally displaced.

After a relative lull thanks to the large-scale operations undertaken for more than a year by a multinational force composed of the armies of Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria, there has been a recent upsurge in attacks in the area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
At least 86 killed in central Nigeria attack
Other News 25 June 04:35
34 killed in Nigeria suicide blasts
Other News 17 June 23:47
World Cup: Croatia defeat Nigeria 2-0
World 17 June 04:59
SOCAR Trading extends export contract with NNPC
Oil&Gas 8 June 13:45
At least 180 prisoners at large in Nigeria after jail raid
Other News 5 June 08:49
Islamic State claims Belgian attack as city mourns
Europe 31 May 00:15
White House: US ready to aid in recent Paris stabbing attack investigation
US 14 May 08:40
Nigerian diplomat killed in Sudanese capital Khartoum
Other News 11 May 05:41
9 killed in fresh Nigeria attack: police
Other News 10 May 01:16
U.N. resumes refugee evacuations from Libya to Niger
Arab World 9 May 14:35
UN chief condemns violence in northwestern Nigeria
Other News 8 May 04:51
45 dead in attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria
Other News 6 May 22:24
Mosque blasts kill at least 27 in northeast Nigeria
Other News 1 May 23:35
Nigeria attacks: Mosque bomb blasts kill 24 in Mubi
Other News 1 May 20:18
Blasts, gunfire heard in Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses say
Other News 27 April 00:39
Sixteen people killed in Nigerian church attack: police
Other News 25 April 04:29
2 confirmed dead as Lassa fever spreads to Nigerian capital
Other News 18 April 22:48
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 15 in Nigeria's Maiduguri
Other News 2 April 13:47