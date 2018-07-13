Suicide Bomber Kills 128 at Pre-Election Rally in Pakistan – Reports

13 July 2018 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Earlier in the day, an explosion hit the site of a pre-election rally of the leader of Pakistan's alliance of ultra-right political movements in the city of Bannu, officials said, Sputnik reported.

An explosion hit an election gathering in Pakistan's Mastung, killing at least 128 people and injuring 150 more, AFP reported.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was among those killed in the incident in Mastung, the broadcaster said.

The explosion occurred some 50 meters (164 feet) from the rally venue, where supporters of the senior politician from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) alliance, former Pakistani Housing Minister Akram Khan Durrani, who is running in the parliamentary elections scheduled for July 25, had gathered.
Durrani himself told the broadcaster that this was the fifth attack on him.

"The police and institutions had told me about the security threats. I remained safe but four of my allies have been martyred," he said.

The victims were taken to the nearest hospital, as many as 40 policemen were sent to the scene.

The Daesh (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, according to the group's Amaq propaganda agency.

