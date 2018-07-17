At least 8 die of suffocation in truck with migrants in Libya

At least eight people died as a result of lack of oxygen in a truck transporting migrants in Northern Libya, while about 90 others suffered asphyxiation, the security directorate of the Libyan city of Zuwara wrote in a tweet, Sputnik reported.

On Monday morning, the security directorate received information about a suspicious big truck that was detected to the east from Zuwara. A security forces' team followed the vehicle and stopped it for a check during which about 100 irregular migrants were found inside the truck.

"About 100 irregular migrants suffered asphyxiation due to the presence of gas cans and a long period spent inside a closed truck, which is intended for meat and fish transportation. Eight people suffered asphyxiation and later died, including six children, a woman and a young man," the tweet read.

The security directorate added that about 90 people, who were in critical condition when discovered, had been taken to a hospital in Zuwara.

There are nationals of Bangladesh, Pakistan and various Arab and African countries among the found migrants, the security directorate indicated.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa. Libya has been serving as a major smuggling center and a transit point for migrants wishing to reach the European continent.

